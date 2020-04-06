40.5 F
Fox Sports Detroit to re-air Tigers, Red Wings, and Pistons Championship Games

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

One thing is for sure, due to Covid-19, we certainly have plenty of spare time on our hands. We have been ordered to stay in our homes as much as possible which means we are all looking for different things to entertain us and for those of us who are obsessed with sports, that has been a challenge.

Well, Fox Sports Detroit has announced that they are going to help us out a bit by re-airing Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings, and Detroit Pistons championship games (and other classic games) from over the years.

Here is the full schedule of games, via WXYZ Detroit.

Note: Each game will air at 8:00 p.m. EST on Fox Sports Detroit.

Monday, April 6 – 1997 Stanley Cup Finals Game 1 – Red Wings vs. Flyers
Tuesday, April 7 – 2004 NBA Finals Game 1 – Pistons vs. Lakers
Wednesday, April 8 – Last game at Tiger Stadium – Royals vs. Tigers
Thursday, April 9 – 1997 Stanley Cup Finals Game 2 – Red Wings vs. Flyers
Friday, April 10 – 2004 NBA Finals Game 3 – Lakers vs. Pistons
Saturday, April 11 – First game at Comerica Park – Mariners vs. Tigers
Sunday, April 12 – 1997 Stanley Cup Finals Game 3 – Flyers vs. Red Wings
Monday, April 13 – 2004 NBA Finals Game 4 – Lakers vs. Pistons
Tuesday, April 14 – 1989 NBA Finals Game 2 – Lakers vs. Pistons
Wednesday, April 15 – 1989 NBA Finals Game 3 – Pistons vs. Lakers
Thursday, April 16 – 1998 Stanley Cup Finals Game 2 – Capitals vs. Red Wings
Friday, April 17 – 2002 Stanley Cup Finals Game 2 – Hurricanes vs. Red Wings
Saturday, April 18 – 2008 Stanley Cup Finals Game 4 – Red Wings vs. Penguins
Sunday, April 19 – 1984 World Series Game 1 – Tigers vs. Padres

 

