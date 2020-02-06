Fox Sports Detroit’s Greg Kelser shares thoughts on Drummond trade

The Detroit Pistons pulled off a major move today, sending center Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for former Piston Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second round draft selection.

Drummond himself appeared to be taken aback by the move, tweeting about the lack of loyalty in the NBA these days.

Former Piston and current Fox Sports Detroit analyst Greg “Special K” Kelser sat down with Johnny Kane to discuss his thoughts on the move, and what it means for Drummond moving forward.

“This has been bantered about for quite a while now,” Kelser explained. “I would imagine that Andre himself, once he gets over the initial surprise of it all, he’ll probably settle in….he’s been a good representative of this organization for a while, and hopefully he’ll move on and a change of scenery will be good for him.”

The Andre Drummond era of #DetroitBasketball ends Thursday in a trade with the Cavaliers. Our Greg Kelser and @JohnnyKaneFSD tell us what it all means for the @DetroitPistons. pic.twitter.com/IawGaFNFAX — FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) February 6, 2020

– – Video courtesy of Fox Sports Detroit Link – –