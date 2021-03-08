Fox’s ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ finds Urban Meyer’s replacement

Sharing is caring!

As you have likely heard by now, Urban Meyer has been hired to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Meyer, who formerly coached the Ohio State Buckeyes, had been an analyst on Fox’s ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ show before accepting the job with the Jags.

So, who will replace Meyer?

Well, according to reports, former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops will take over Meyer’s seat and will join Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush, and Brady Quinn, along with Rob Stone.

Nation, will Stoops do as well as Meyer?

