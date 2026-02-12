Framber Valdez Contract Details With Detroit Tigers Reveals Opt Out, 2029 Option

The Detroit Tigers’ blockbuster signing of Framber Valdez just got clearer.

After initial reports framed the deal as a three-year pact worth roughly $115 million, full contract details have now emerged, and they reveal a carefully structured agreement that gives both Valdez and the Tigers meaningful flexibility moving forward.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Valdez signed a three-year, $109,708,067 contract covering the 2026–2028 seasons, with a mutual option for 2029.

Full Contract Breakdown

Here’s how the deal is structured:

Total Value: $109,708,067 over three years (2026–2028)

$109,708,067 over three years (2026–2028) Signing Bonus: $20 million (deferred, without interest)

Year-by-year salaries:

2026: $17.5 million

$17.5 million 2027: $37.5 million

$37.5 million 2028: $35 million

The contract also includes a mutual option for 2029 worth $40 million, with a $5 million buyout if the option is declined.

Player Opt-Out Adds Flexibility

One of the most notable elements of the deal is that Valdez can opt out of the contract after the 2027 season.

That clause gives Valdez the ability to re-enter free agency if he continues performing at an elite level, while still guaranteeing Detroit two seasons of a frontline starter at a time when the Tigers believe they are ready to contend.

Awards Escalators Included

The contract also includes award escalators, meaning Valdez can earn additional money based on performance benchmarks such as Cy Young voting or other league honors — a fitting addition given his résumé.

Valdez has received American League Cy Young votes in three of the past four seasons, reinforcing why Detroit was willing to commit top-of-the-market money to a pitcher who consistently logs innings and thrives under pressure.

Why the Structure Makes Sense for Detroit

From Detroit’s perspective, the deal balances risk and upside:

The deferred signing bonus helps manage cash flow

The opt-out ensures Valdez remains motivated

The mutual option prevents a long-term overcommitment

The buyout limits downside if circumstances change

Combined with comments from A.J. Hinch and Scott Harris earlier this week, it’s clear the Tigers weren’t just chasing a big name — they were targeting stability, durability, and leadership at the top of the rotation.

The Bottom Line

Framber Valdez’s contract reflects exactly where the Tigers are as an organization.

Detroit landed an established ace without tying itself to an inflexible long-term deal, while Valdez secured elite compensation and future leverage. It’s a win-win structure — and one that signals the Tigers are serious about winning now, not later.