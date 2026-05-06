Red Sox Call Out Framber Valdez After Hit-By-Pitch Incident

Tensions boiled over Tuesday night at Comerica Park, and the Boston Red Sox made their stance crystal clear following a controversial moment involving Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez.

After back-to-back home runs put Valdez on the ropes, the left-hander hit Trevor Story with a 94 mph fastball on the very next pitch of his at-bat. The sequence immediately sparked a benches-clearing confrontation, with Boston players and coaches taking exception to both the pitch and its timing.

“I think we all know what’s what,” Story said. “It’s pretty indisputable.”

“You can kind of see, just from the past, things that have happened,” Story added. “I was in there ready to hit and it showed up way behind me and off the numbers. So I think we all know what’s what.”

Framber Valdez Incident Draws Strong Reaction from Red Sox

From Boston’s perspective, there was little ambiguity about what happened.

“Yes, I do think it was intentional,” Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said. “I thought it was weak, and I thought everybody saw it. Their side, our side, I think everybody saw it. And yeah, it was weak.”

The blunt assessment underscored just how strongly the Red Sox felt about the situation, turning an already heated moment into a flashpoint between the two teams.

Benches Clear as Emotions Spill Over

The Framber Valdez incident escalated quickly after Story was hit, with players from both dugouts spilling onto the field. While no further physical altercations occurred, the message from Boston was unmistakable.

The timing of the pitch, coming immediately after two home runs, only intensified the reaction and added to the perception that the moment was driven by frustration.

Controversy Overshadows Tigers Loss

The Tigers ultimately dropped the game 10-3, but the Framber Valdez incident became the defining storyline of the night.

With emotions still running high, the fallout from the situation could linger beyond a single game, especially given the strong comments from the Red Sox side.