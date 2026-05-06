MLB Insider Predicts Suspension Length for Framber Valdez

The fallout from Tuesday night’s benches-clearing incident between the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox may only be getting started.

After Framber Valdez hit Trevor Story with a fastball moments after surrendering back-to-back home runs, speculation quickly turned toward possible discipline from Major League Baseball. Now, one prominent MLB insider believes a suspension could be coming soon.

Buster Olney Predicts Framber Valdez Suspension

ESPN insider Buster Olney weighed in Wednesday morning, predicting that Valdez could receive a seven-game suspension from Major League Baseball following the controversial incident at Comerica Park.

“Framber Valdez’s choice last night sets him up for a suspension,” Olney posted on X. “The guess here is he’ll get 7 games.”

That prediction comes after tensions erupted during the Tigers’ 10-3 loss to Boston. Valdez hit Story with a 94 mph fastball immediately following home runs by Willson Contreras and Wilyer Abreu, leading to both benches emptying.

Tigers Can’t Afford Another Pitching Loss

If Olney’s prediction proves accurate, the timing could not be worse for Detroit.

The Tigers are already dealing with a growing list of pitching injuries that includes Tarik Skubal, Justin Verlander, Casey Mize, Troy Melton, Jackson Jobe, and Will Vest. Losing Valdez, even temporarily, would put even more pressure on an already depleted staff.

That concern is part of what makes the situation so significant.

Valdez was expected to take on an even bigger role following Skubal’s elbow surgery announcement earlier this week. Instead, Detroit could now be facing the possibility of bullpen games and emergency rotation adjustments in the coming days.

Framber Valdez Continues to Deny Intent

Following the game, Valdez strongly denied intentionally throwing at Story.

“It was not intentional. It was not on purpose,” Valdez said after the game through an interpreter.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch also acknowledged the difficult optics surrounding the incident while stopping short of confirming intent.

Still, perception matters in these situations, and MLB will now decide whether the sequence crossed the line.

Decision Could Come Quickly

Major League Baseball typically moves fast when it comes to incidents involving hit batters and benches-clearing confrontations.

If a suspension is handed down, Valdez would almost certainly appeal, which could temporarily delay any punishment. Even so, the Tigers are preparing for the possibility that one of their top remaining starters could soon become unavailable.

For a team already fighting through injuries, this latest development only adds to the chaos.