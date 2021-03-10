Franchise tag deadline winners and losers list includes 2 Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

Tuesday was the NFL franchise tag deadline and the Detroit Lions surprised some by deciding not to use the tag on either WR Kenny Golladay or DE Romeo Okwara.

Following the deadline, CBS Sports released a “Franchise Tag Deadline Winners and Losers” list and it just so happened to include a pair of Lions.

Those Lions are Golladay, who is listed as a winner, and Jared Goff, who is on the losers list.

Here is what Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports has to say about Golladay and Goff.

The Lions apparently aren’t even going to put up a fight (at least officially) to prevent him from testing free agency. Golladay will be free to sign wherever he wants, and with Godwin and Allen Robinson tagged, he’s due to lead the 2021 receiver market.

Golladay wasn’t likely to stick around Detroit anyway, but the Lions’ new QB might’ve at least preferred his team make an effort at giving him someone to throw the ball to. Now, Goff is positioned to be passing to … Tyrell Williams? Quintez Cephus? Is the second guy even real? Eh, maybe it won’t matter anyway, because the Lions seem pretty open to drafting Goff’s replacement.

