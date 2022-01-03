Frank Caliendo does hilarious impression of Roger Goodell’s appearance on Manning Cast [Video]

If you happened to tune in for Monday Night Football’s Manning Cast with Peyton and Eli Manning, you got to see an awkward appearance by NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell.

Goodell joined the Mannings during the first quarter and he barely said a word, which easily makes him the most-boring guest to appear on the Manning Cast so far this season.

Following Goodell’s appearance, comedian Frank Caliendo took to Twitter to give us his impression of Goddell on Monday’s Manning Cast.

This is hilarious and accurate at the same time!