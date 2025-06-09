Frank Ragnow’s Retirement Still Reverberating Through the NFL — Just Ask Ben Johnson

When Frank Ragnow announced his retirement earlier this offseason, it hit hard in Detroit. But apparently, the shockwaves reached all the way down to Chicago, too.

Former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, now the head coach of the Chicago Bears, had a front-row seat to Ragnow’s brilliance in the trenches. And if you think Ragnow was just another solid starter, Johnson will set you straight.

“The mental and communication aspect, he was the best I’ve ever been around,” Johnson said to Albert Breer of SI. “We were able to be diverse in the run game and sound in protection because he could handle all the multiplicity of schemes and defensive looks. Extremely consistent — you knew what you were going to get out of him every week, and he elevated those around him. Can’t say enough good things.”

Let’s be real — that’s high praise from one of the most respected offensive minds in football. And it’s a reminder of just how massive a void the Lions are trying to fill in 2025.

TLDR: Frank Ragnow’s Legacy Lives On

Former OC Ben Johnson calls Ragnow “the best I’ve ever been around” in terms of football IQ and communication.

Ragnow’s ability to identify and react to complex defensive fronts made Detroit’s offense more versatile.

Johnson says the veteran center elevated the play of everyone around him — week in and week out.

Replacing that kind of presence won’t be easy as the Lions turn to rookie Tate Ratledge.

Why Ben Johnson’s Words Matter

This isn’t just any coach handing out compliments. Ben Johnson built Detroit’s top-ranked offense in 2024, and he did it with Ragnow at the core — both literally and figuratively.

We already knew Ragnow was a Pro Bowl staple and a locker room leader, but Johnson’s words shine a spotlight on the intangible genius Ragnow brought to the line. The way he identified blitzes, adjusted protections, and made Jared Goff’s life easier is the kind of thing that rarely shows up on stat sheets — but wins games.

A Rookie with Big Shoes to Fill

Detroit’s plan, for now, is to roll with second-round pick Tate Ratledge at center. While Ratledge was a dominant guard at Georgia, he never played center in college. The early reps at OTAs and minicamp have been encouraging, but let’s not kid ourselves — there’s no replacing a guy like Ragnow overnight.

PFF recently ranked Detroit’s center situation 32nd in the NFL, the lowest possible. That’s not a shot at Ratledge — it’s just a reflection of what’s been lost.

A Legacy of Toughness and Trust

Ragnow’s greatness wasn’t just about skill — it was about grit.

He played through injuries most linemen wouldn’t dream of gutting out. He was often described by teammates as a “warrior”, and by all accounts, he was the kind of guy who made you feel confident that no matter what was coming across the line of scrimmage, he had it under control.

Johnson’s parting words only reinforce that legacy.

The Bottom Line

Frank Ragnow left behind more than just an open spot on the depth chart — he left behind a standard.

Ben Johnson — now coaching the Lions’ oldest rivals — still talks about Ragnow like he’s the gold standard of NFL centers. And until someone in Detroit proves otherwise, that’s exactly what he’ll remain.

The Lions aren’t just trying to find a new center. They’re trying to replace the best communicator their offense ever had. And that? That might take more than one offseason.