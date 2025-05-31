Report: Frank Ragnow Sitting Out OTAs Due to Unhappiness With Contract

Frank Ragnow is usually the last guy anyone worries about in Allen Park, but the All-Pro center was noticeably missing when the Detroit Lions opened Organized Team Activities this week. According to Detroit Free Press beat writer Dave Birkett, Ragnow’s absence has nothing to do with health and everything to do with money:

“Ragnow also is unhappy with the extension he signed in 2021 that made him the highest-paid center in the NFL,” Birkett wrote. “He has two years left on his deal and is due to make $9.15 million this fall.”

That 2021 extension still has two seasons to run, yet every remaining dollar is non-guaranteed—and four new contracts have since leap-frogged Ragnow’s $13.5 million average annual value. In other words, the one-time top earner at his position now ranks fourth and carries all the injury risk himself.

Here are the Top 10 contracts for centers (Via OverTheCap.com)

Frank Ragnow Contract Breakdown

Let’s break down Frank Ragnow’s current contract with the Detroit Lions. As you can see, he does not have any guaranteed salary during the final two years of his current contract, which concludes following the 2026 season.

TL;DR

Why he’s out: Per multiple reports, Ragnow wants his deal tweaked—no guarantees remain and his AAV slid from 1st to 4th among centers.

Per multiple reports, Ragnow wants his deal tweaked—no guarantees remain and his AAV slid from 1st to 4th among centers. What he’s due: A $9.15 million base salary in 2025, with zero guaranteed money left.

A $9.15 million base salary in 2025, with zero guaranteed money left. Campbell’s stance: Open lines of communication, no panic (see quote below).

Open lines of communication, no panic (see quote below). Next checkpoints: Mandatory minicamp in mid-June, then training camp in late July.

Dan Campbell Isn’t Sweating It

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked Friday about veterans missing voluntary workouts. While he never names names, his message was pure chill:

“I think what’s great is that any player that I talk to, like I have a relationship with, and there’s an open line of communication,” Campbell said. “So whatever I say to those players, I’m not going to say to you guys. I never will. But there is, communication has been great, so I’m not—listen, I’m not worried about anything. I know this, we’re in late May. Is it even June yet? … We’re not even in June, so life’s good. We’re going to be just fine.”

Translation: the Lions and Ragnow are talking, nobody’s slamming doors, and the calendar is still friendly.

How the Lions Could Handle the Frank Ragnow Contract Issue

Simple Restructure

Convert 2025 salary into bonus, tack on a void year or two, and guarantee a chunk of cash up-front. Cap hit spreads out, Ragnow gets security. Extension 2.0

Add new years at or near the top of the market (think $14–15 million AAV) with guarantees through 2027. Play Hardball

Ride out the deal as-is and bank on Ragnow reporting to avoid fines at mandatory minicamp. Risky, but technically an option.

Given GM Brad Holmes’ track record of rewarding core players early (see Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown), option #1 or #2 feels far more Lions-like.

What’s Next?

For now, Dan Campbell’s “life’s good” mantra holds. If the two sides hammer out even a small tweak in the coming weeks, Ragnow should be snapping balls and mowing linebackers again long before Week 1.