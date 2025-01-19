fb
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Detroit Lions

Frank Ragnow Defends Jared Goff Following Lions’ Playoff Loss

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Following the Detroit Lions' heartbreaking 45-31 playoff loss to the Washington Commanders, center Frank Ragnow offered a heartfelt tribute to quarterback Jared Goff. Despite the disappointing end to a promising season, Ragnow made it clear that he remains fully supportive of Goff, both as a leader and as a person.

“I will ride with Jared Goff till the day I die,” Ragnow said, emphasizing the deep respect and admiration he has for his quarterback. “Any aspect of life, football, no matter what it is. One of the most standup human beings, players, leaders, and I’ll always have his back.”

Ragnow’s words are a powerful statement of loyalty, reflecting the strong bond between Goff and his teammates. The Lions’ offensive line, including Ragnow, has been a key part of the team’s success this season, and Goff’s leadership has been instrumental in guiding them to the playoffs.

While the season ended in disappointment, Ragnow’s support for Goff underscores the unity and trust within the Lions’ locker room. As the team looks toward next year, it’s clear that Goff will continue to be a central figure in the team’s pursuit of a championship.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
