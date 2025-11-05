Dan Campbell Shuts Down Rumor About Potential Addition

The Detroit Lions‘ offensive line has taken some serious hits lately, and with injuries piling up, fans have been asking the same question over and over: Could Frank Ragnow make a surprise comeback?

Head coach Dan Campbell put that rumor to rest this week, and he did it in classic Campbell fashion: direct, honest, and a little bit heartfelt.

Campbell Shuts Down the Ragnow Rumors

“If Frank really wanted to, he would be blowing my phone up,” Campbell said earlier this week. “I haven’t gotten a text yet, so I think Frank is feeling good about his decision. They just had another baby, and I am so happy for them. That ship has sailed.”

So there you have it. The former Pro Bowl center, who retired in June citing health concerns and the desire to focus on his family, seems at peace with his decision.

And Campbell isn’t holding out hope for a change of heart.

Ragnow’s Legacy Still Felt in Detroit

Even in retirement, Ragnow’s presence is still being felt in Detroit’s locker room. His leadership and grit helped set the tone for an offensive line that became one of the NFL’s best during his tenure.

But now, with Christian Mahogany out for the foreseeable future and Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell battling injuries, the Lions are moving forward with what they have. Campbell’s comments make it clear, this team isn’t looking backward.

The Bottom Line

Ragnow’s return would’ve been a dream scenario for Lions fans, especially during this injury stretch. But as Campbell said, that ship has sailed.

The good news? Ragnow’s influence remains in the DNA of this team, in their toughness, accountability, and relentless play. Detroit’s moving on, but the standard he set isn’t going anywhere.