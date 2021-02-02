Frank Ragnow does not seem to see eye-to-eye with T.J. Lang’s assessment of Matthew Stafford

Sharing is caring!

When the Detroit Lions kick off the 2021 season, they will have a new Week 1 starting quarterback for the first time since 2009 as Matthew Stafford has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

On Monday, former Lions OL T.J. Lang pointed out that not being a vocal “rah-rah” leader was one of Stafford’s biggest weakness.

“As far as Detroit, he was the leader in that locker room. And not trying to say anything negative, it was pretty much all, lead by example,” Lang told the Stoney & Jansen Show Monday. “He wasn’t necessarily the rah-rah guy and getting on guys’ ass when he needed to during the week in practice or in games. Once the games come around I think it was one of his weaknesses, where he just needed a little bit more fire at times. Not from him personally, but for the rest of the team, making the rest of the team better and pulling those guys up.”

Well, one person who does not seem to agree with Lang’s comments is current Lions center, Frank Ragnow.

For the past three seasons, Ragnow has been Stafford’s center and on Tuesday, he took to Instagram to share his thoughts about Stafford.

“Very grateful to even be a small part of 9’s journey,” Ragnow said. “The definition of the perfect teammate. The ultimate competitor, the toughest on the field at all times, the ability to instill confidence among all of us in the huddle at all times, and his consistent positivity. The guy is so cool he doesn’t even have social media. One of a kind. #ThankYou9”