Frank Ragnow gets emotional while talking about contract extension with Detroit Lions

Frank Ragnow may be the best center in the National Football League and he is going to be a part of the Detroit Lions for a long time after signing a mega-contract extension.

The extension, which makes Ragnow the highest-paid center in the NFL (at least for the moment), will keep him with the team through the 2026 season.

On Friday, Ragnow met with the media to talk about his new deal and he a bit emotional.

“Holy cow, I don’t think it hit me until just now.”

“My dad and my mom are just my people, you know, and I’m very grateful. My dad’s not here, but I’m very excited to take care of my mom, because I had an amazing childhood. … To be able to give back to my mom and my family, it means the world.”

