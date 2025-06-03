Will Frank Ragnow Make the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Frank Ragnow’s shock retirement at age 29 leaves the Detroit Lions without their offensive anchor and opens a fascinating debate for Canton voters. With four Pro Bowls and three second-team All-Pro nods in just 96 career starts, has he done enough to join the game’s greatest centers, even though he never earned a first-team All-Pro? To answer that, we need to compare his résumé to every modern pure center already enshrined.
The Center Hall of Fame Club
|Hall of Famer
|Inducted
|First-Team All-Pro
|Pro Bowls*
|Games
|Mel Hein
|1963
|5
|4
|170
|George Trafton
|1964
|2
|0
|148
|Clyde “Bulldog” Turner
|1966
|7
|4
|138
|Alex Wojciechowicz
|1968
|0
|0
|134
|Jim Otto
|1980
|10
|12
|210
|Jim Ringo
|1981
|6
|10
|187
|Frank Gatski
|1985
|3
|1
|144
|Jim Langer
|1987
|3
|6
|151
|Mike Webster
|1997
|5
|9
|245
|Dwight Stephenson
|1998
|4
|5
|114
|Dermontti Dawson
|2012
|6
|7
|184
|Mick Tingelhoff
|2015
|5
|6
|240
|Kevin Mawae
|2019
|3
|8
|241
*Pro Bowls noted for seasons the game existed. Early eras used All-Star selections.
Key takeaway: Only one Hall-of-Fame center—Alex Wojciechowicz, who also played linebacker and DE and snagged 19 career interceptions—got in with zero first-team All-Pro selections. Everyone else earned at least two.
Ragnow vs. the Gold Jackets
|Candidate
|First-Team All-Pro
|Second-Team
|Pro Bowls
|Games
|Frank Ragnow
|0
|3
|4
|96
- Peak dominance: From 2020–24, Ragnow graded top-five in run blocking (PFF) and never allowed more than two sacks in any of those seasons.
- Toughness legend: Played through debilitating toe and core-muscle injuries—often without missing a snap.
- Short runway: His 96 games are fewer than any center among modern inductees.
The Case For Canton
- Era-Adjusted Peak
Voters recently enshrined Terrell Davis (78 games) and Tony Boselli (91 starts) on peak value. Ragnow’s solid final six-year stretch could fit that evolving precedent.
- Advanced Metrics
Analytics like PFF may sway future selectors to value dominance over decades of service time.
- Iron-Man Narrative
His willingness to play through pain earned universal respect—an intangible voters often cite.
The Case Against
- Zero 1st-Team All-Pros
History says that accolade is the ticket for linemen; Wojciechowicz is the lone exception from a two-way-player era.
- Limited Longevity
Even Stephenson—often cited for short-career greatness—played 18 more games and captured four first-team All-Pros.
- No Championship Hardware
While not fatal, lack of a Super Bowl ring removes a narrative boost other linemen enjoyed (Webster, Langer, Turner).
Verdict: Close, But Needs a Push
Today, Ragnow’s candidacy sits on the borderline: a revered six-year peak overshadowed by the absence of first-team accolades and longevity. He could still get there if:
- Voting criteria evolve to weigh analytics and peak play over legacy honors, or
- A comeback season down the road (never say never) nets him that elusive All-Pro line on his résumé.
Regardless, Lions fans will always remember No. 77 as the tone-setter of Detroit’s offensive renaissance—and perhaps, in time, Hall voters will decide that was enough for a bronze bust.