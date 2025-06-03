Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Menu

Will Frank Ragnow Make the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Frank Ragnow retires with four Pro Bowls and three second-team All-Pros but no first-team selections. We compare his résumé to every Hall-of-Fame center to gauge his Canton chances.
Frank Ragnow Hall of Fame

Table of Contents

Related Articles

Share This Story

Frank Ragnow Hall of Fame

Frank Ragnow’s shock retirement at age 29 leaves the Detroit Lions without their offensive anchor and opens a fascinating debate for Canton voters. With four Pro Bowls and three second-team All-Pro nods in just 96 career starts, has he done enough to join the game’s greatest centers, even though he never earned a first-team All-Pro? To answer that, we need to compare his résumé to every modern pure center already enshrined.

Frank Ragnow Hall of Fame

The Center Hall of Fame Club

Hall of FamerInductedFirst-Team All-ProPro Bowls*Games
Mel Hein196354170
George Trafton196420148
Clyde “Bulldog” Turner196674138
Alex Wojciechowicz196800134
Jim Otto19801012210
Jim Ringo1981610187
Frank Gatski198531144
Jim Langer198736151
Mike Webster199759245
Dwight Stephenson199845114
Dermontti Dawson201267184
Mick Tingelhoff201556240
Kevin Mawae201938241

*Pro Bowls noted for seasons the game existed. Early eras used All-Star selections.

Key takeaway: Only one Hall-of-Fame center—Alex Wojciechowicz, who also played linebacker and DE and snagged 19 career interceptions—got in with zero first-team All-Pro selections. Everyone else earned at least two.

Ragnow vs. the Gold Jackets

CandidateFirst-Team All-ProSecond-TeamPro BowlsGames
Frank Ragnow03496
  • Peak dominance: From 2020–24, Ragnow graded top-five in run blocking (PFF) and never allowed more than two sacks in any of those seasons.
  • Toughness legend: Played through debilitating toe and core-muscle injuries—often without missing a snap.
  • Short runway: His 96 games are fewer than any center among modern inductees.
Frank Ragnow

The Case For Canton

  1. Era-Adjusted Peak
    Voters recently enshrined Terrell Davis (78 games) and Tony Boselli (91 starts) on peak value. Ragnow’s solid final six-year stretch could fit that evolving precedent.
  2. Advanced Metrics
    Analytics like PFF may sway future selectors to value dominance over decades of service time.
  3. Iron-Man Narrative
    His willingness to play through pain earned universal respect—an intangible voters often cite.

The Case Against

  1. Zero 1st-Team All-Pros
    History says that accolade is the ticket for linemen; Wojciechowicz is the lone exception from a two-way-player era.
  2. Limited Longevity
    Even Stephenson—often cited for short-career greatness—played 18 more games and captured four first-team All-Pros.
  3. No Championship Hardware
    While not fatal, lack of a Super Bowl ring removes a narrative boost other linemen enjoyed (Webster, Langer, Turner).

Verdict: Close, But Needs a Push

Today, Ragnow’s candidacy sits on the borderline: a revered six-year peak overshadowed by the absence of first-team accolades and longevity. He could still get there if:

  • Voting criteria evolve to weigh analytics and peak play over legacy honors, or
  • A comeback season down the road (never say never) nets him that elusive All-Pro line on his résumé.

Regardless, Lions fans will always remember No. 77 as the tone-setter of Detroit’s offensive renaissance—and perhaps, in time, Hall voters will decide that was enough for a bronze bust.

AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

Level 99 Ad
Picture of Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Youtube X-twitter Instagram
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x