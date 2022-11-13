Frank Ragnow injured during Detroit Lions win over Bears

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions marched into Soldier Field, and though it was not easy, they emerged with a come-from-behind 31-30 win over the Chicago Bears. Though the Lions were able to pick up their third win of the 2022 season, which just so happens to tie their win total from a year ago, it sounds like they could be without a couple of players moving forward. Those players are C Frank Ragnow and WR Trinity Benson.

What injury did Frank Ragnow suffer during the Detroit Lions win over the Bears?

According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Ragnow left the Detroit Lions locker room with a walking boot on his left foot.

Ragnow has been dealing with foot injuries since last season when he was injured at Soldier Field while taking on the Bears. Though he wanted to play through the pain, Ragnow shut down for the remainder of the 2021 season after playing in just four games.

On the bright side, Ragnow never had to leave today’s game against the Bears, but the fact that he needed a walking boot is certainly a concern.

In addition, Trinity Benson left the locker room with crutches. Benson was forced to leave Sunday’s game early after he suffered a knee injury. The severity of the injury is unclear but we would assume Dan Campbell will give an update on Monday.