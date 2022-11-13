Detroit Lions News

Frank Ragnow injured during Detroit Lions win over Bears

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Detroit Lions defeated the Chicago Bears
  • Frank Ragnow was injured during the game

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions marched into Soldier Field, and though it was not easy, they emerged with a come-from-behind 31-30 win over the Chicago Bears. Though the Lions were able to pick up their third win of the 2022 season, which just so happens to tie their win total from a year ago, it sounds like they could be without a couple of players moving forward. Those players are C Frank Ragnow and WR Trinity Benson.

This week's hottest stories
Detroit Pistons G Cade Cunningham i...
Frank Ragnow Detroit Lions

What injury did Frank Ragnow suffer during the Detroit Lions win over the Bears?

According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Ragnow left the Detroit Lions locker room with a walking boot on his left foot.

Ragnow has been dealing with foot injuries since last season when he was injured at Soldier Field while taking on the Bears. Though he wanted to play through the pain, Ragnow shut down for the remainder of the 2021 season after playing in just four games.

Featured Videos

On the bright side, Ragnow never had to leave today’s game against the Bears, but the fact that he needed a walking boot is certainly a concern.

In addition, Trinity Benson left the locker room with crutches. Benson was forced to leave Sunday’s game early after he suffered a knee injury. The severity of the injury is unclear but we would assume Dan Campbell will give an update on Monday.

TAGGED: Detroit Lions, Frank Ragnow
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants Detroit Lions open as road underdog vs. New York Giants
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Frank Ragnow Detroit Lions
Frank Ragnow injured during Detroit Lions win over Bears
Detroit Lions News
Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants
Detroit Lions open as road underdog vs. New York Giants
Detroit Lions Betting Info
Dan Campbell Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions release video of Dan Campbell addressing team following win vs. Bears
Detroit Lions News
Fans reaction to the Detroit Lions
Fan Reaction to the Detroit Lions ‘gritty’ win against the the Bears
Detroit Lions Notes
Lost your password?