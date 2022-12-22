Frank Ragnow is not happy that his fellow offensive linemen did not make Pro Bowl

Ragnow is not happy that his fellow offensive linemen were left out

On Wednesday night, the NFL announced the players that have been selected to participate in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. The only Detroit Lions player to make the cut is center, Frank Ragnow. Nine other Lions players were named as alternates, but according to Ragnow, that is almost a slap in the face for Lions left tackle, Taylor Decker. Right now spoke to the media on Thursday about being selected for the 2023 pro bowl games.

This week's hottest stories

What did Frank Ragnow say about other Detroit Lions offensive linemen being snubbed?

Ragnow spoke to the media on Thursday and was clearly not too happy that some of his fellow offensive linemen, specifically Penei Sewell, Taylor Decker, and Jonah Jackson, are not joining him in the Pro Bowl.

Quotes via Detroit News:

Featured Videos



“I look around the league and I don’t know all these tackles, and I’m not trying to take away from all these tackles, (but) Penei Sewell is a tackle that we literally create game plans for,” Ragnow said. “He’s part of the game plan. He’s a weapon for us.

“Taylor Decker has been what you want as a left tackle to a tee,” Ragnow continued. “He went on a streak there, where he didn’t (allow) not even a pressure. That’s not a touch, not even a pressure, not even someone near Jared (Goff) for four straight games, I think it was, or whatever it was. And he’s been mauling dudes in the run game.

“(Guard) Jonah Jackson has got some of the sweetest feet in the league,” Ragnow said. “One of the best punchers, one of the best run blockers in the league.”

Ragnow went on to say that it is “almost disrespectful” that Decker was named a fifth alternate.

“Taylor finding out he’s a fifth alternate, it’s an honor, but it’s almost disrespectful, Ragnow said. “I think he’s a way better player than that. It will motivate them. They’re wired the right way. It will be good for us.”

Nation, do you think Sewell, Decker, and/or Jackson should also be in the Pro Bowl Games?