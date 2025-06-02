Report: Detroit Lions C Frank Ragnow Plans to Retire from NFL

The Detroit Lions were jolted Monday afternoon when NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport dropped a bombshell: All-Pro center Frank Ragnow has told the Lions he intends to retire.

Sources: #Lions All-Pro and Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow, one of the game’s best, has informed the team he plans to retire. A stellar career comes to a close. pic.twitter.com/8ByDj2nqe0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 2, 2025

If the decision holds, the 29-year-old walks away after just seven NFL seasons—ending a run that saw him start 96 regular-season games, anchor one of football’s elite offensive lines, and earn four consecutive Pro Bowl nods.

TL;DR

All-Pro center Frank Ragnow, 29, has informed the Lions he’s retiring after seven seasons and 96 starts.

Cites lingering injuries and desire to protect long-term health; also skipped OTAs amid contract frustration.

Instagram farewell thanks team and fans: “It’s time to prioritize my health and my family’s future.”

Creates major hole at center and $5.6 M in 2025 cap space (with $8.4 M dead money).

Lions must find a replacement; Ragnow departs as one of the franchise’s most respected linemen.

Why Now?

Chronic injuries: Ragnow has battled persistent toe and groin issues since 2021, often playing through significant pain.

Ragnow has battled persistent toe and groin issues since 2021, often playing through significant pain. Contract friction: The veteran skipped voluntary OTAs last week amid reports he was unhappy with the non-guaranteed years left on his deal.

The veteran skipped voluntary OTAs last week amid reports he was unhappy with the non-guaranteed years left on his deal. Personal calculus: Sources told Rapoport the center has struggled to balance long-term health with the weekly grind of trench warfare.

The Lions have not yet released a formal statement.

Frank Ragnow Makes it Official

Frank Ragnow took to Instagram to make his announcement:

“These past couple of months have been very trying as I’ve come to the realization that my football journey is ending and I’m officially retiring from the NFL,” Ragnow posted to Instagram. “I’ve tried to convince myself that I’m feeling good but I’m not and it’s time to prioritize my health and my family’s future. I have given this team everything I have and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don’t. I have to listen to my body and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life. The Lions organization has been absolutely incredible throughout this process and I can’t emphasize this enough how grateful I am for this team and all the fans. It was an absolute honor going to battle for you all.”

Career Snapshot

Draft Pro Bowls All-Pro Games Started 2018 (20th overall) 4 1st-team (2023) 96

A first-round pick out of Arkansas, Ragnow became the tone-setter for Detroit’s offensive renaissance, protecting Matthew Stafford and later Jared Goff while opening lanes for Kerryon Johnson, D’Andre Swift, and most recently Jahmyr Gibbs.

What This Means for Detroit

Immediate void: No obvious heir apparent at center; versatile guard Graham Glasgow could slide over. Cap ramifications: Ragnow’s retirement would clear roughly $5.65 million against the 2025 cap, but leave $8.4 million in dead money. (According to OverTheCap.com) Draft/FA pivot: GM Brad Holmes may have to scour the summer free-agent market or swing a trade.

What’s Next?

Official word: Expect confirmation—or rebuttal—from the Lions within 24 hours.

Expect confirmation—or rebuttal—from the Lions within 24 hours. Legacy talk: The conversation now shifts to whether a seven-year peak as arguably the NFL’s top pivot earns Hall-of-Fame traction down the road.

For fans who watched him gut through injury after injury while never missing a snap, one thing is certain: Frank Ragnow leaves as one of the toughest—and most beloved—linemen ever to don the Honolulu blue.