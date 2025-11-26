Adam Schefter Reveals Likely Return Date for Frank Ragnow

Detroit Lions fans barely had time to process the shocking news that Frank Ragnow is unretiring before another update dropped, and this one puts a realistic timetable on when the four-time Pro Bowler might actually suit up again.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Ragnow could be eligible to play as early as next week… but don’t get your hopes up just yet.

Schefter reported:

“Frank Ragnow’s first chance to play for the Lions will come next Thursday vs. the Cowboys, though it is considered unlikely for now, per source. A potential return-to-play date is Dec. 14 at the LA Rams.”

So what does this mean for Detroit? Let’s break it down.

Why Ragnow Likely Won’t Play Next Week

Even though next Thursday’s matchup against the Cowboys technically presents his first opportunity to return, the Lions aren’t going to rush a player who just came out of retirement and hasn’t played a snap since early June.

Detroit has long operated with a “health first, culture first” philosophy under Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell. Ragnow is a franchise cornerstone; they’re not tossing him back into the fire on a short week.

And let’s be honest: Ragnow returning at all is a gift. No need to unwrap it early.

Schefter’s report points to Dec. 14 at the Los Angeles Rams as the realistic target for Ragnow’s return.

That gives him:

Over two full weeks to ramp up

Multiple padded practice opportunities

Time to rebuild chemistry with a line that has been battered most of the season

A soft ramp before Detroit hits the playoff stretch

And that game might carry playoff implications on both sides, which means having Ragnow back could be massive.

Why Ragnow’s Return Matters So Much

Even while battling chronic injuries, Ragnow has remained one of the NFL’s top centers. His return:

Stabilizes pass protection

Helps the Lions’ interior run game

Improves on-field communication for Jared Goff

Gives Detroit an identity anchor during a critical December push

Simply put: Ragnow is a culture guy, a toughness guy, and a leadership guy. His presence changes everything.

The Bottom Line

Frank Ragnow is back, and that alone is huge news for the Detroit Lions.

But if you were hoping to see him suit up on Thanksgiving week? That is obviously not happening.

Dec. 14 vs. the Rams is the date to watch, per Schefter. And if all goes as expected, Detroit may be getting its franchise center back at the perfect time.