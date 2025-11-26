Report: Frank Ragnow Unretires, Rejoins Detroit Lions

In a move absolutely no one saw coming the day before Thanksgiving, four-time Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow is officially unretiring and returning to the Detroit Lions.

The news broke Wednesday afternoon when ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped back-to-back bombs on X.

First, Schefter reported:

“Frank Ragnow announced his retirement from the NFL in June at the age of 29. He now has decided to unretire and return to the Lions. Asked why, one source said, ‘Loves the game.’”

Moments earlier, Schefter had already posted:

“Four-time Pro-Bowl center Frank Ragnow is coming out of retirement and returning to the Lions.”

And just like that, one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history is back.

What This Means for Detroit

This is massive.

Ragnow, a 2018 first-round pick out of Arkansas, started 96 games for the Lions and became the anchor of one of the NFL’s premier offensive lines. Even as he battled through injuries, he remained a top-tier center and a leader inside Detroit’s locker room.

When he announced his retirement back in June at just 29 years old, the team understood but the loss was enormous. Now, with the Lions in the thick of a playoff race, Ragnow returning gives Detroit:

Stability at center

An immediate upgrade in communication and protection

A respected veteran voice back in the trenches

A jolt of emotion heading into the season’s toughest stretch

And the best part? He’s back simply because he “loves the game.”

Why It Matters

The Lions have dealt with injuries across the offensive line this season, and having Ragnow reenter the fold—especially this late—almost feels like a trade-deadline acquisition.

Detroit now gets:

A Pro Bowl center

A field general for Jared Goff

A tone-setter for the run game

And a massive cultural boost for Dan Campbell’s roster

Few players embody the grit, toughness, and authenticity of Campbell’s Lions quite like Ragnow.

The Bottom Line

The Lions just regained a foundational piece of their identity.

Frank Ragnow is back.

Detroit’s playoff push just got a whole lot more interesting.

More to come as details develop.