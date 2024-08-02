Frank Ragnow’s Heartfelt Reaction to Decker’s New Contract is Perfection





The culture within the Detroit Lions has seen a notable shift, characterized by an increased outward show of camaraderie among players. This was evident once again when center Frank Ragnow expressed his excitement over fellow lineman Taylor Decker’s contract extension.

Frank Ragnow’s Praise for Taylor Decker

In a conversation with FOX 2’s Dan Miller during training camp, Frank Ragnow couldn’t hide his appreciation for Decker. “I can’t say enough about the guy,” Ragnow said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “Since day 1, since the day I walked in the door, he’s been an incredible teammate and became an incredible friend. Works his freaking tail off, tough as nails. I mean we’ve been through the thick and the thin, I’m just so happy his work has been rewarded.”

A New Era of Team Bonding

This level of public support among Lions players seems to be at an all-time high, establishing a noticeable change within the team’s culture. The enthusiasm shared by Frank Ragnow underscores the genuine bond within the team’s ranks, which has been reflected in numerous interviews and social media posts.

