Frank Seravalli Clarifies Report on Red Wings GM Timeline

Frank Seravalli wants to make one thing clear about the Detroit Red Wings’ search for their next general manager.

Labor Day was a target.

It was not a promise.

After reports circulated suggesting Seravalli had predicted Detroit would have its next GM in place by Labor Day, the NHL insider clarified exactly what he had reported.

“I reported the Red Wings’ goal was to have their next GM in place by Labor Day. I don’t have any evidence yet they’ll be able to meet that goal,” Seravalli wrote Thursday, according to Yahoo Sports.

That is an important distinction.

Red Wings Had a Goal, Not a Deadline

Earlier this week, Seravalli revealed Detroit had been aiming to have its next GM in place around Labor Day.

That report created plenty of optimism that an announcement could be coming within days.

But Seravalli’s clarification changes the tone.

Detroit may have wanted the search wrapped up by Labor Day, but that does not mean the organization is actually close to making a hire.

And right now, Seravalli says he has no evidence that Detroit will meet that goal.

So, once again, Red Wings fans wait.

Detroit’s GM Search Keeps Dragging On

The Red Wings have been searching for new leadership since July 15, when Steve Yzerman stepped away from his roles as executive vice president and general manager.

Detroit announced at the time that Yzerman would remain with the organization as a senior adviser to Chris Ilitch and that the team would consider both internal and external candidates in its search for a new hockey operations leader. NHL.com confirmed those details when the transition was announced.

Since then, the process has been remarkably quiet.

A number of candidates have been connected to the job, including Shawn Horcoff, Kris Draper, Jeff Greenberg and Andrew Thomas, while Elliotte Friedman has provided some of the clearest names tied to Detroit’s search.

But there has been no hire.

No finalist.

No public indication that an announcement is imminent.

For a franchise entering a critical season, that is becoming difficult to ignore.

The Timing Matters

This is not simply about filling an executive office.

Detroit still has major roster questions hanging over the organization.

Dylan Larkin’s trade request remains unresolved, and the possibility of him beginning the season with Detroit has become increasingly realistic.

That situation alone would be enough to keep a new GM busy.

The Red Wings also need long-term clarity around several core players, including Simon Edvinsson, while determining whether this roster is actually capable of ending a playoff drought that has now reached 10 consecutive seasons.

And all of those decisions become harder when nobody has been officially handed the keys.

Seravalli’s Clarification Changes Expectations

The original Labor Day report gave Red Wings fans a date to circle.

Seravalli’s clarification removes that certainty.

Detroit may still announce its next GM soon.

In fact, the organization’s own target suggests that was the plan.

But until there is actual evidence the search is nearing completion, there is no reason to assume Labor Day will be the finish line.

For now, the Red Wings remain exactly where they have been for nearly two months.

Waiting for someone to take over.