Frankie Boyd Celebrated as Detroit Tigers’ Unique All-Star in 2025

Frankie Boyd Earns Special All-Star Recognition from Tigers and Fans

Frankie Boyd, a longtime member of the Detroit Tigers ball crew, will be representing the American League at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in a unique and heartfelt way. Boyd, who has served as the team’s bat boy since 2017, was voted in through a fan-driven selection process that wrapped on July 8.

While he won’t be in uniform with the players, Boyd will take part in the All-Star festivities as one of the league’s honored support staff. It’s a recognition that goes far beyond baseball duties. It reflects the admiration and appreciation he’s earned from the Tigers clubhouse, staff, and fanbase over the years.

More Than a Bat Boy

Boyd’s role in the clubhouse has never been limited to gear and dugout logistics. He’s been a consistent, positive presence in Detroit since joining the club, and his contributions behind the scenes haven’t gone unnoticed.

Catcher Dillon Dingler called him the “best bat boy in the league.” Outfielder Riley Greene and other teammates have voiced support, crediting Boyd with helping build the strong team chemistry the Tigers are known for. Manager AJ Hinch also spoke highly of Boyd, calling him part of the team’s fabric and culture.

This All-Star nod makes that sentiment official.

A Strong Tigers Showing in Arlington

The 2025 All-Star Game, set for July 15 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX, will feature four Tigers players: Tarik Skubal, Riley Greene, Javier Báez, and Gleyber Torres. It’s the most Tigers representatives in a single year since 2015.

Boyd’s inclusion brings the count to five, even if unofficially. And inside the Tigers clubhouse, that matters just as much.

Community Backing That Made It Happen

Boyd’s selection wasn’t handed to him. He earned it, rising through a competitive voting process that reflected genuine fan support. His recognition is a testament to the bond between players, staff, and fans that has helped power Detroit’s resurgence.

In a season filled with standout performances and All-Star selections, Boyd’s honor stands out for a different reason. It celebrates loyalty, heart, and the importance of every person who contributes to a winning team.

