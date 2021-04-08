Franz Wagner and Isaiah Livers included in latest ESPN NBA Mock Draft

Sharing is caring!

The Michigan Wolverines are reigning Big Ten Champions, and though their season came to a disappointing end last week against the UCLA Bruins, there’s plenty of optimism for next season, especially given the fact that 247Sports Composite has them bringing aboard the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the country.

However, they could be losing two of their biggest pieces to the NBA Draft, if the latest ESPN mock draft is any indication.

Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz are predicting that Franz Wagner will be taken in the 1st round of the upcoming Draft, while Isaiah Livers will be taken in Round 2.

Both players have yet to announce their intentions for next season.

Livers saw his season cut short thanks to an injury after averaging 13.1 points, six rebounds and two assists, while Wagner averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, three assists, 1.3 steals and one block.