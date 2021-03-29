Franz Wagner refuses to take bait when asked if Michigan is a basketball school

Sharing is caring!

On Sunday, Franz Wagner and the No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines punched their ticket to the Elite Eight by easily disposing of No. 4 Florida State.

With the win, the Wolverines have not been to the Elite Eight four times since 2013 and they have the most NCAA Tournament wins in the nation over the past nine season.

Following Michigan’s impressive win over the Seminoles, Wagner spoke to reporters and he was asked if the Wolverines’ success on the basketball court means they are a basketball school now.

From Maize N Brew:

“Four Elite Eights for Michigan since 2013. Pretty safe to say you guys are a basketball school these days, isn’t it?,” Wagner was asked.

Instead of taking the bait, Wagner showed support for the football team, and the rest of Michigan Athletics.

“I mean, the basketball program has done a good job, a great job obviously these last couple of years. I’m very confident in the football team. It’s going to surprise a lot of people next year. I don’t want to forget all the other sports too that have gone through these struggles that we have and don’t get the same attention,” Wagner explained. “I think sports in general, the athletic department at Michigan, you can see how we make steps forward every single year, and that makes me really proud.”

Well played, Franz!