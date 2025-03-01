‘Freak Accident’ Puts Parker Meadows in Jeopardy of Missing Opening Day

On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers announced that center fielder Parker Meadows has been diagnosed with inflammation around the nerve in his upper right arm. While there is no set timetable for his return, Meadows has not yet been ruled out for Opening Day.

This injury occurred during the Tigers’ first Grapefruit League game, when Meadows felt a sudden issue with his arm while attempting a throw. He described it as a “freak accident,” and the sensation was immediate, leaving him with numbness and a lack of flexibility in his biceps.

A Positive Outlook Amidst Uncertainty

After undergoing an MRI, Parker Meadows was diagnosed with the nerve inflammation, which provided clarity on his condition. “After the MRIs, it was like a weight was lifted off my shoulders,” Meadows shared. “Just as far as finding a true answer.” Although the injury was frustrating, Meadows has shown marked improvement and remains optimistic. “You just have to wait until the nerve wants to wake up,” he said. “I’m going to stay positive throughout the whole process.”

Meadows, who has been a staple of the Tigers’ lineup, is focusing on his recovery, staying engaged with the best doctors and trainers, and is hopeful to return soon. “It could be tomorrow. It could be three weeks from now. You just don’t know,” he added.

Parker Meadows: By the Numbers

2024 Season Stats GP AB R H RBI BB SO Avg 82 270 39 66 28 25 76 .244

Bottom Line

Earlier in the week, it was announced that OF Matt Vierling will not be ready for Opening Day, and now, there is also a chance that Parker Meadows could miss the start of the season if his nerve does not ‘wake up’ on time. If Meadows is not ready for the Tigers’ season-opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers, look for Wenceel Perez to to take his place.