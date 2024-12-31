fb
Monday, December 30, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsFred Warner Blasts Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions During Pre-Game Speech
Detroit Lions

Fred Warner Blasts Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions During Pre-Game Speech [Video]

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

Ahead of Monday night’s highly anticipated matchup against the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner delivered a fiery and entertaining pre-game speech to rally his teammates. But in true competitive fashion, Warner took a direct shot at Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

Fred Warner Dan Campbell

Warner mocked Campbell's statement, “Dan Campbell said ‘We’re bringing everybody to the West Coast,’ But why?!?! To get your ass beat tonight?!?! They gotta leave like this, limping home!”

The speech then took an even more intense turn as Warner encouraged his teammates to bring the pain from the opening whistle. “Put your [expletive] forehead on their [expletive] forehead, and let them feel it from the first play to the last play!”

As it stands, Warner's words seem to have had an effect, with the 49ers leading the Lions 21-13 at halftime. While the game is far from over, Warner’s fiery speech and the resulting scoreline have certainly grabbed attention. Fans and players alike will be watching to see how the second half unfolds.

Previous article
Detroit Lions Inactives for Week 17 MNF Matchup vs. 49ers
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Karly Davidson on Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown Call Out Jameson Williams Following Absurd Comment
theCreedfather on Dan Campbell Fires Back at Criticism Over Lions’ Using Stumblebum Trick Play Against Bears
Les on Detroit Lions Waive Defensive Lineman Following Win Over Bears
Bryan R. Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Bryan R Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Baruch on Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Point Spread Revealed
schatzi on Remembering Rickey Henderson, The Stolen Base King of Baseball
falcon on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Victor on Dan Campbell Has Passionate Message for Detroit Lions Fans Who Have Doubts About Super Bowl
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions