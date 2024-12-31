Fred Warner Blasts Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions During Pre-Game Speech [Video]

Ahead of Monday night’s highly anticipated matchup against the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner delivered a fiery and entertaining pre-game speech to rally his teammates. But in true competitive fashion, Warner took a direct shot at Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

Warner mocked Campbell's statement, “Dan Campbell said ‘We’re bringing everybody to the West Coast,’ But why?!?! To get your ass beat tonight?!?! They gotta leave like this, limping home!”

The speech then took an even more intense turn as Warner encouraged his teammates to bring the pain from the opening whistle. “Put your [expletive] forehead on their [expletive] forehead, and let them feel it from the first play to the last play!”

As it stands, Warner's words seem to have had an effect, with the 49ers leading the Lions 21-13 at halftime. While the game is far from over, Warner’s fiery speech and the resulting scoreline have certainly grabbed attention. Fans and players alike will be watching to see how the second half unfolds.