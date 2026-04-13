DB Goes Viral After Showing Up at Lions Facility Holding Sign

Sometimes all it takes is one opportunity.

Former Eastern Michigan University defensive back Freddie McGee III is hoping that opportunity comes with the Detroit Lions—and he’s making sure the team notices him.

Betting on Himself

Early Monday morning, McGee showed up outside the Lions’ facility with a clear message.

No agent. No guarantees. Just belief.

According to Eric Woodyard, McGee arrived around 8:45 a.m. holding a sign highlighting his accomplishments and his determination to earn a shot at the NFL.

“God put it on my heart. I’ve had this goal since I was 5,” McGee said.

That kind of mindset? It’s hard not to respect.

Former EMU DB Freddie McGee III arrived outside of the #Lions facility around 8:45 a.m. with this sign and is hopeful for an NFL shot. He doesn't have an agent, but says he's in the best shape of his life. "God put it on my heart. I’ve had this goal since I was 5," he told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/uVCm7y8TyG — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) April 13, 2026

A Resume Worth Noticing

McGee isn’t just chasing a dream, he’s got production to back it up.

2024 Arena Football League Defensive Player of the Year

Led the league in pass breakups (22) and interceptions (11)

Former standout at Eastern Michigan, where he worked his way from walk-on to scholarship player

At EMU, he totaled 85 tackles, showing he’s not afraid to get involved in the run game either.

In the AFL, he took it to another level, becoming one of the most disruptive defensive backs in the league.

The Road Less Traveled

At 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, McGee doesn’t fit the typical NFL prototype, but his story is built on proving people wrong.

He’s gone from walk-on to playmaker. From overlooked to award-winning.

And now, he’s literally standing outside an NFL facility asking for a chance.

Will the Lions Take Notice?

Detroit has built a reputation under Dan Campbell for valuing grit, effort, and mentality as much as talent.

McGee’s approach? It fits that mold perfectly.

Whether it leads to a tryout or not remains to be seen, but one thing is certain:

He made his shot known.

The Bottom Line

Freddie McGee III isn’t waiting for an opportunity to come to him.

He’s chasing it.

And sometimes in the NFL… that’s exactly how stories begin.