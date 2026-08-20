Utah Takes Legal Action Against Michigan Assistant

Michigan football has another off-field storyline to deal with just days before the 2026 season gets rolling.

The University of Utah has filed a lawsuit against Michigan tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham, alleging breach of contract and other violations connected to his departure from Salt Lake City to join his brother, Kyle Whittingham, in Ann Arbor.

The lawsuit was filed Aug. 3 in Utah’s 3rd District Court and became public Thursday. Utah is seeking more than $300,000 on its breach-of-contract claim, at least $1 million tied to a separate fiduciary-duty claim, and punitive damages.

For Michigan, the lawsuit adds another layer to what was already a messy separation between Utah and the Whittingham family.

Utah Sues Freddie Whittingham After Move to Michigan

Freddie Whittingham spent 14 seasons at Utah before following his brother to Michigan following the 2025 season.

Michigan officially announced Freddie as its tight ends coach in January as part of an offensive staff that included several familiar faces from Kyle Whittingham’s Utah program. Michigan’s official announcement of Whittingham’s offensive staff

When the staff began coming together, Freddie Whittingham was one of several assistants who made the move from Utah to Michigan, along with offensive coordinator Jason Beck, offensive line coach Jim Harding, wide receivers coach Micah Simon and defensive line coach Lewis Powell.

Utah now alleges Freddie did not follow the requirements of his contract on the way out.

According to the lawsuit, Utah claims Whittingham did not devote his full attention to his Utah coaching duties during the transition, engaged with Michigan without obtaining required written permission, failed to provide proper notice before leaving and did not pay the liquidated damages required under his contract.

That last point appears to be at the center of the dispute.

Utah Says Freddie Whittingham Failed to Pay Buyout

According to the lawsuit, Freddie Whittingham’s Utah contract required him to pay 75 percent of his remaining salary if he left before the agreement expired.

Utah claims the other full-time assistants who left for Michigan satisfied the liquidated-damages provisions in their contracts, while Freddie Whittingham did not.

The dispute apparently surfaced almost immediately.

According to reporting surrounding the filing, Utah associate athletic director Jeff Rudy informed Whittingham on Jan. 1 that he remained employed by the university even as reports circulated that he was headed to Michigan.

Later that night, Rudy allegedly saw Whittingham and members of his family removing belongings from his office.

A day later, Freddie Whittingham appeared with his brother and other new Michigan staff members during a Wolverines men’s basketball game in Ann Arbor.

The lawsuit alleges Freddie later communicated to Rudy that he believed Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel would contact Utah about potentially working through the buyout.

Whatever conversations followed did not prevent the matter from eventually landing in court.

Lawsuit Includes Recruiting Allegations

The lawsuit goes beyond the contractual buyout dispute.

Utah also alleges that Freddie Whittingham was involved in recruiting Utah players and recruits to Michigan while he was still employed by the Utes.

Those are allegations, and the lawsuit does not establish them as fact.

The filing reportedly references circumstances surrounding Salesi Moa and JJ Buchanan, two players with Utah connections who eventually landed in Ann Arbor.

Moa originally signed with Utah before transferring to Michigan shortly after arriving on campus.

Buchanan, meanwhile, played his freshman season at Utah before transferring to Michigan in January. He caught 26 passes for 427 yards and five touchdowns for the Utes before making the move. Detroit Sports Nation covered Buchanan’s move to Michigan here

The lawsuit does not mean those players did anything improper. Instead, Utah is using the circumstances of their departures as part of its allegations regarding Freddie Whittingham’s actions during his final days with the program.

Freddie Whittingham Has Lucrative Michigan Contract

Freddie Whittingham signed a two-year deal with Michigan worth $1.25 million in base salary.

He is scheduled to make $600,000 in 2026 and $650,000 in 2027. His Michigan contract also includes a $600,000 buyout if he leaves during the first year.

The financial component becomes particularly interesting because Kyle Whittingham’s own departure from Utah has already involved millions of dollars and significant tension between the longtime coach and his former school.

Kyle signed a five-year, $41 million contract to take over at Michigan. Utah, meanwhile, is still obligated to make three payments totaling $13.5 million to Kyle as part of a transition bonus contained in his previous agreement.

Those payments became a point of contention after Utah officials expressed frustration over the number of coaches and players who followed Whittingham to Ann Arbor. Documents released earlier this year detailed that increasingly strained breakup.

Michigan-Utah Breakup Keeps Getting Messier

This isn’t simply a case of one assistant coach changing jobs.

Kyle Whittingham spent more than two decades running Utah’s program, becoming one of the most important figures in school history. When his tenure ended and he accepted Michigan’s offer in December, a significant portion of Utah’s staff followed him.

So did several players.

Utah promoted Morgan Scalley and moved forward, but the fallout clearly hasn’t disappeared.

Now Freddie Whittingham finds himself at the center of a legal fight that could keep the Michigan-Utah divorce in the headlines well into the season.

Bottom Line

Freddie Whittingham is preparing for his first season as Michigan’s tight ends coach, but his departure from Utah is now officially a legal matter.

Utah says Whittingham violated his contract, failed to pay the required liquidated damages and breached duties to the university during the transition to Michigan. Whittingham will have an opportunity to respond to those allegations through the court process.

For Michigan, there is no indication at this point that the lawsuit will impact Freddie Whittingham’s coaching duties.

But one thing is becoming increasingly clear: Utah’s breakup with the Whittinghams is far from over.