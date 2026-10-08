Freddy Peralta’s 10.7 K Per 9 Is Detroit’s Answer to Losing Flaherty

Freddy Peralta has struck out 10.7 batters per nine innings across nine big-league seasons, and he pitched the 2026 season on less than half of what the Detroit Tigers paid Jack Flaherty. Flaherty, by contrast, kept putting the ball in the air. Motor City Bengals wrote that his “23% pull-air rate allowed combined with his minuscule 31.6% ground ball rate means that he is a home run risk constantly.” Both pitchers become free agents once the 2026 season ends.

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Peralta pitched for the New York Mets during the 2026 season before Tampa Bay acquired him at the trade deadline. There will be questions about whether the Tigers bring Flaherty back for 2027, and those questions sit next to every other call Detroit has to make on its 2027 roster. If Flaherty is not back, Peralta is the arm worth chasing.

Freddy Peralta Cost $8 Million. Flaherty Cost the Tigers $20 Million.

Peralta is pitching this season on the $8 million club option Milwaukee picked up before trading him. He is 30 years old, he becomes a free agent after the World Series, and he has said he would consider a multiyear deal. Whatever he signs next will not be $8 million.

Flaherty made $20 million with Detroit in 2026, the price of the player option he exercised last November after clearing the start threshold in his contract. He is also 30, and he turns 31 later this month. Detroit paid him more than twice what Peralta made and got 88 innings for it.

The Numbers Behind Peralta’s Edge Over Flaherty

Peralta pitched in 32 games in 2026 between the Mets and the Rays. He went 10-11 with a 4.42 ERA. In 169 innings he gave up 161 hits and 91 runs, walked 63 batters and struck out 156, with a 1.33 WHIP.

His ERA was 4.99 in 22 starts with the Mets and 3.25 in 10 starts after the trade. He went 4-0 with a 0.96 ERA over five September starts and was named American League Pitcher of the Month. Tampa Bay got the better version, and it is still getting it: Peralta started Game 2 of the division series, and the Rays swept the New York Yankees to reach the American League Championship Series.

Flaherty pitched in 20 games for Detroit, 19 of them starts, and went 3-8 with a 4.48 ERA. In 88.1 innings he gave up 81 hits and 52 runs, walked 42 and struck out 103, with a 1.39 WHIP. Peralta was the better pitcher by both ERA and WHIP, and he threw nearly twice the innings. Detroit traded Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline and he reaches free agency this winter, so behind Framber Valdez and his three-year, $115 million deal, Peralta would be stepping into the top of this rotation, not the back of it.

The Mets Half Is the Risk Detroit Has to Price

None of that makes Peralta a sure thing. His strikeout rate fell to 8.3 per nine in 2026, well off his 10.7 career mark, and the 4.99 ERA he carried through 22 starts in New York is the larger half of his season. Detroit would be betting that the Tampa Bay version is the real one and paying free-agent money to find out. That is still a better bet than running Flaherty back at eight figures.