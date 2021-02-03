Free agent DE David Irving meets with Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions have been a little bit busy as of late. You know, hiring a new GM, head coach, coordinators, and coaching staff. Oh, and they also traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams.

But according to reports, the Lions toned it back a little bit on Wednesday by hosting DE David Irving on a visit.

Irving, who is 27, has played in 39 career games (37 with the Dallas Cowboys and 2 with the Las Vegas Raiders). During those games, he has accumulated 12.5 sacks.