Free agent LB Alex Anzalone to sign with Detroit Lions

by

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions are bringing in help at the linebacker position.

Per multiple reports, they’ll be signing free-agent LB Alex Anzalone to a contract, reuniting him with Dan Campbell:

After playing collegiately at Florida, Anzalone was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the third round (76th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He’s amassed 123 solo tackles, three forced fumbles, three pass deflections and an interception during his career.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.