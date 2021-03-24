Free agent LB Alex Anzalone to sign with Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions are bringing in help at the linebacker position.

Per multiple reports, they’ll be signing free-agent LB Alex Anzalone to a contract, reuniting him with Dan Campbell:

The #Lions are signing LB Alex Anzalone, source says. Former #Saints LB reunited with Dan Campbell on a one-year, $1.75 million deal. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 24, 2021

After playing collegiately at Florida, Anzalone was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the third round (76th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He’s amassed 123 solo tackles, three forced fumbles, three pass deflections and an interception during his career.