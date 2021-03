Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Los Angeles Chargers LB Denzel Perryman plans to test the free-agent market, though he has not ruled out a return to the Chargers.

Local Lions blogger Erik Schlitt has suggested that Perryman is a player the Lions could be interested in.

Perryman, who is 28, had 48 tackles in 13 games (6 starts) for the Chargers in 2020.

Could be someone the Lions are interested in https://t.co/QkVgJCKBYw — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) March 7, 2021