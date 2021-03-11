Free Agent RB Mark Ingram signs with new team

by

For those of you who were holding out hope that the Detroit Lions would sign free agent RB Mark Ingram to be D’Andre Swift’s wingman in 2021, we have some bad news.

According to Adam Schefter, Ingram has signed a 1-year deal with the Houston Texans. The deal will reportedly be worth up to $3 million.

Nation, is this a good fit?

 

