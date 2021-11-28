Free-agent short stop Marcus Semien decides on new home

Take one free-agent short stop off of the market.

According to multiple reports and soon confirmed by MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal, Marcus Semien is headed to the Texas Rangers on a reported seven year deal:

Source confirms: Marcus Semien is heading to the Texas Rangers. First: @ByRobertMurray. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 28, 2021

Semien has previously played for the Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays. He finished last season with a stat line of .265/.334/.538 with 45 home runs, 102 RBIs and an MLB-leading 86 extra-base hits with the Blue Jays.