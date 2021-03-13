Free agent TE Josh Hill signs with Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

According to the Detroit Lions, they have signed free agent TE Josh Hill.

The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent TE Josh Hill. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Hill comes to Detroit after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints, who signed him as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Idaho State in 2013.

He has appeared in 117 career games (61 starts) and has recorded 116 receptions for 1,071 yards (9.2 avg.) and 15 touchdowns.