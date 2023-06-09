When the Detroit Lions selected wide receiver Jameson Williams with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he said he would be ready to roll by the time training camp started. But, the Lions had other plans in mind, and Williams ended up missing the vast majority of his rookie season as he recovered from his torn ACL. Now, Williams has been suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season for violating the league's gambling policy.

Free Press writer says Detroit Lions do not have what Jameson Williams needs

According to Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press, Williams is in need of a mentor, but that is not something the Linos have provided him. Here is some of what Monarrez had to say about the situation. You can read his entire article by clicking here.

We’ve seen this too many times. Nick Fairley. Eric Ebron. Charles Rogers.

These Detroit Lions were high first-round draft picks who carried the hopes of the team and either fell far short of fulfilling their potential or were outright busts.

These were Lions whose stories might have turned out differently — should have turned out differently — if they’d had better guidance and support.

Instead, they’ve turned into cautionary tales for the Lions, who now have a department of employees dedicated to player wellness, including a Princeton-educated psychologist.

What the Lions don’t have is an official mentoring program that pairs young players with individual veteran players or a single staff member. What they don’t have is the kind of help Jameson Williams needs right now.

Monarrez goes on to accuse Williams of not living the ‘regular lifestyle' that he claims to be living, and how that is a problem that needs to be tended to immediately.

Bottom Line: A young player struggling with immaturity

There is no doubt about it that Williams has made some immature decisions early on in his career, but that does not mean it is too late for him to get back on the right track. You can bet the Lions will be doing whatever they can to help him out and to provide a mentor that is there to give him advice, not only on being an NFL wide receiver but on life.