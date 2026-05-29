Friday Is a Bigger Test for Tigers Starter Troy Melton

Troy Melton is Detroit’s probable starter Friday against the White Sox, putting the Detroit Tigers right-hander on the mound for his first normal-rest turn since returning from the injured list. The probable pitchers listing has Melton set for the opener, and Detroit has him lined up for his second start of the season against Erick Fedde.

Friday matters because the Detroit Tigers are no longer just checking whether Melton could get through a return outing. This start could give the Tigers a better indication of whether his post-IL stuff and workload can hold up across turns, and whether he can stay on a standard turn next week.

Melton’s return came after an elbow issue in spring

Melton came back from right elbow inflammation that sidelined him in spring training. Detroit then activated him from the injured list on May 24, putting him back into the Detroit Tigers rotation mix.

His final rehab checkpoint gave Detroit encouraging raw data. In a start for Single-A Lakeland, Melton threw five innings, allowed one run, walked none, struck out six, and his four-seam fastball averaged 96.5 mph and touched 98.1 mph.

The first outing back was only part of the evaluation

Melton’s season debut came in Detroit’s 4-1 win over Baltimore in the second game of a doubleheader on May 24. He allowed one run in that outing, and the win ended the club’s losing skid, as reflected in the game coverage from that return start.

The Detroit Tigers also entered Friday with Melton listed at 1-0 and a 1.59 ERA. Those numbers matter less than the usage question now in front of him: whether the stuff he showed in rehab and in his first outing back looks the same after a regular between-start routine.

Why this start matters more than the debut

Melton’s rehab line and first start back showed he was healthy enough to return. Friday offers a more useful check on whether that version of Melton can repeat on schedule, after the usual recovery work and game prep that come with a normal turn.

If he carries similar velocity and works through another full starter’s workload, the Detroit Tigers would have stronger evidence that he can stay in the rotation on that cadence. If he comes out early or the stuff backs up, the next question shifts to whether the Tigers keep him on a standard turn again in the next pass through the rotation.