Friday Night Trivia: Name That Current or Former Detroit Lions Player In 10 Clues Or Less

Welcome to our new series, “Friday Night Trivia: Name That Current or Former Detroit Lions Player in 10 Clues Or Less!” As passionate Detroit Lions fans, we know that the history of this franchise is filled with legendary players who have left an indelible mark on the team's legacy. In this weekly feature, we'll challenge your knowledge of Lions players, both past and present. Get ready to put your football expertise to the test as we provide you with ten intriguing clues to help you guess the mystery Lion. From rookies to veterans, all positions, and every era, this is the ultimate challenge for die-hard Lions fans. Can you name that Lion in 10 clues or less?

Clue 1: This player was once a 1st Round pick

Clue 2: He played a total of eight seasons with the Lions, and 12 seasons overall

Clue 3: This player posted over 1,000 receiving yards on four occasions in his career

Clue 4: He once had a 98-yard TD reception against the Chicago Bears

Clue 5: He once gained a career-high 174 receiving yards during the Lions win over the Bears

Clue 6: This player had 8,719 receiving yards during his NFL Career

Clue 7: He was a member of one of 3rd highest scoring Lions teams of all time (1995)

Clue 8: He currently ranks third on Detroit's all-time list in both receptions and yards-receiving, with 469 and 6,499.

Clue 9: This player broke multiple receiving records at the University of Southern California

Clue 10: This player wore No. 87 for the Lions

The Big Reveal

Well? How many clues did it take you to figure out who the current or former Lions player is for this week? Before we tell you the answer, here is how you can rate yourself as a Lions fan based on how many guesses it took you to guess correctly.

Lion Legend (1-2 Clues): Readers who correctly identify the player with just 1 or 2 clues are Lions experts! Motor City Maven (3-4 Clues): Those who guess the player within 3 or 4 clues demonstrate a strong understanding of the Lions and their past. Honolulu Blue Hunter (5-6 Clues): Readers who need 5 or 6 clues are solid Lions fans. They have a good grasp of the team's history but may need a little more context. Gridiron Enthusiast (7-8 Clues): For those who identify the player within 7 or 8 clues, they're enthusiastic fans but might need to brush up on their Lions knowledge. Rookie Researcher (9-10 Clues): Readers who require 9 or all 10 clues are new or casual fans, and this series is a great opportunity for them to learn more about the Lions' history.

Okay, it is finally time for the BIG REVEAL!

This week's answer is none other than WR Johnnie Morton! Did you guess correctly? How many clues did it take before you were certain that you knew the answer?