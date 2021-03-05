Friday’s Detroit Tigers lineup features glimpse of future

Sharing is caring!

When the Detroit Tigers travel to Tampa to take on the New York Yankees on Friday afternoon, they will provide us with a glimpse into the future.

Just moments ago, Tigers manager AJ Hinch released the starting lineup for today’s game and as you can see, Spencer Torkelson is getting the start at third base, while Riley Greene is starting right field.

Torkelson and Greene are the Tigers No. 1 and No. 2 positional prospects and you can bet they will be a big part of when the team starts contending for championships.

Tork at third, Greene in right. Tigers play Yankees in Tampa at 1:05 p.m. pic.twitter.com/2bMV0T6MeC — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) March 5, 2021