Elliotte Friedman has landed on a verdict about the end of Dylan Larkin’s time in Detroit, and he did not bury it. In his latest 32 Thoughts column for Sportsnet, Friedman wrote of the split, “Honestly, it’s for the best.”

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Friedman laid out how it ended: “The Dylan Larkin Detroit Divorce became official Thursday, with the team’s former captain informing the club he would no longer play for them; the Red Wings responded by suspending him without pay and removing his nameplate from the team’s dressing room.”

Dylan Larkin Will Not Be Paid While He Waits

Larkin’s agent called the Red Wings on Thursday to tell them their forward would not be coming to the rink, and Detroit suspended him without pay, effective immediately and in place until he is traded. Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff, who was promoted into the job in September, said in the club’s statement, “Dylan Larkin has informed us that he will no longer play for the Detroit Red Wings. We are disappointed by his decision, particularly given his obligations to the organization and his teammates.”

That means Larkin keeps losing money every day until Detroit trades him. He had finally had enough and walked away.

Larkin played 10 games for the Red Wings this season, scoring two goals and adding four assists with a plus-3 rating. He has five seasons left on the eight-year, $69.6 million extension he signed in March 2023, a contract that carries an $8.7 million average annual value.

Friedman Says Larkin Had the Toughest Time With the Blowback

When Larkin requested a trade this summer, it didn’t go well for him. Friedman also wrote, “Of all the players who, last summer, asked for trades or said they wouldn’t be re-signing once current contracts expired, several sources said Larkin had the toughest time handling the blowback. While others blocked it out, got their wish or stayed away, he threw himself into the fire, hoping playing for the winged wheel until a trade occurred would calm the storm. And, I was told on several occasions that he was concerned how commentary about his situation would be received by his teammates.”

Where the Red Wings’ Trade Market Sits Now

Horcoff said Detroit has already contacted the teams on Larkin’s preferred list and has heard from other clubs around the league, describing the center as “a heck of a player on a good contract.” He also set the condition in public: any trade needs Larkin’s approval, and “any trade must also be in the best interest of the Detroit Red Wings.”

Friedman’s read on the market is that the holdup is the gap between what Horcoff wants back and what interested teams are willing to pay, and that Larkin’s list of acceptable destinations is short enough to rule out some of the clubs that would take him. That is the part that keeps this from ending quickly.

Detroit Is Already Moving On Without Him

The Red Wings have played this season without a captain since announcing in September that they would not name one for 2026-27. Moritz Seider and Alex DeBrincat are the names that keep coming up when the subject turns to who wears the “C” next.

Either way, Larkin’s teammates are moving forward without him.