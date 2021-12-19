Frightening scene as Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater carted off field

It was a frightening scene this afternoon in Denver, as Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater was injured after being tackled. He would soon be transported off the field on a backboard after having his helmet removed by team trainers and medical personnel:

Teddy Bridgewater is so unlucky. I hope this injury isn't too serious 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fjinD1TWeL — alex (@highlghtheaven) December 19, 2021

According to a report, he has feeling in all of his extremities and is being transported to a local hospital.

#Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater has movement in all extremities and is being taken to the local hospital as a precaution, per @EvanWashburn on CBS. 🙏 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 19, 2021