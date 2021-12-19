Frightening scene as Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater carted off field

by

It was a frightening scene this afternoon in Denver, as Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater was injured after being tackled. He would soon be transported off the field on a backboard after having his helmet removed by team trainers and medical personnel:

According to a report, he has feeling in all of his extremities and is being transported to a local hospital.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.