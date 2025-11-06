From Cy Young runner-up to Motown misfire: Kenta Maeda exits MLB, returns to Japan

Kenta Maeda closes MLB chapter, heads back to Japan after decade-long career

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Kenta Maeda is officially leaving Major League Baseball and returning to Japan, closing the book on a ten-year run that began with the Los Angeles Dodgers and ended quietly in Motown.

The 37-year-old right-hander confirmed on social media that he’ll pitch in Japan next season, a move he had hinted at earlier this year. His farewell marks the end of a once-promising MLB career that included postseason glory, a Cy Young runner-up finish, and, yes, one forgettable stint in Detroit.

Maeda’s time with the Tigers never took off. Signed to a two-year, $24 million deal before the 2024 season, he spent the first half of that year searching for form. By July he was in the bullpen, and by early 2025 he was out entirely. Over those final Detroit innings, he posted a 7.88 ERA in just eight frames, walking six and beaning three hitters. Not exactly the stabilizing veteran presence the front office pictured.

After his release, Maeda bounced to minor-league deals with the Cubs and Yankees, but never resurfaced in the bigs. His final MLB appearance came April 29, 2025, when he tossed a clean inning against Houston. That was it. Curtain call.

Despite the rocky finish, Maeda’s overall MLB line holds up: 68–56 record, 4.20 ERA, and 1,055 strikeouts over 986 innings. Only Yu Darvish and Hideo Nomo have more MLB punchouts among Japanese pitchers. For a guy who battled elbow surgery in 2021 and never regained full pre-injury velocity, it’s a resume to be proud of.

Maeda’s best stretch came with the Twins in 2020, when he was the Cy Young runner-up during the pandemic-shortened season. He missed all of 2022 recovering from Tommy John surgery, but his 2023 comeback was promising enough to convince Detroit to take a chance. The stuff never fully returned, but the professionalism never left.

For the Tigers, Maeda’s exit clears one more veteran name off the books as the front office leans deeper into its youth movement. For Maeda, it’s a full-circle moment, heading back to Japan where his career first blossomed.

He leaves behind a decade of innings, adjustments, and resilience, even if his last uniform wasn’t quite a storybook ending. In a rotation full of question marks, Maeda was one more reminder: baseball rarely gives everyone the sendoff they deserve.