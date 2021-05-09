Frontrunner emerges to become Michigan co-defensive coordinator

Sharing is caring!

In case you have not yet heard, Maurice Linguist has left his position as Michigan’s co-defensive coordinator to become the head coach at Buffalo.

According to a report from Sam Webb, a frontrunner has emerged to replace Linguist and his name is Steve Clinkscale.

From Michigan Insider:

Sam Webb of Michigan Insider reported that a name has already emerged as a potential frontrunner for Linguist’s replacement. Webb wrote that Kentucky defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscalewould be an ideal fit to lead the Wolverines’ defensive secondary.

Clinkscale, whom Webb reported had previously been under consideration for Michigan’s staff, has been at Kentucky under head coach Mark Stoops since 2016 and was recently elevated to defensive passing game coordinator for the upcoming season. Clinkscale has Big Ten experience, having served as cornerbacks coach at Illinois in 2012. Before arriving at Kentucky, Clinkscale was defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator at Cincinnati from 2013-15.

Nation, would you like this hire?