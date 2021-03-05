Frontrunner emerges to land former Pistons F Blake Griffin

by

UPDATED:

According to Shams Charania and James Edwards III, the Brooklyn Nets are the front-runner to sign former Detroit Pistons forward, Blake Griffin.

FROM EARLIER:

It is official.

Blake Griffin is no longer a member of the Detroit Pistons as he has agreed to a contract buyout which immediately makes him an unrestricted free agent.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, and Portland Trail Blazers are among the teams expected to be considered by Griffin.

