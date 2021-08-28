Frontrunner emerges to trade Texans for Deshaun Watson

According to reports, a frontrunner has emerged to trade for Deshaun Watson.

Dov Kleiman is reporting that the Miami Dolphins are now the favorite to trade for Watson. He notes that the Eagles, Panthers, and Broncos were also interested.

The #Dolphins are the frontrunner to trade for #Texans QB Deshaun Watson. The #Broncos, #Panthers and #Eagles were also interested. Texans are seeking at least three 1st round picks and two 2nd round picks, per @CharlesRobinson pic.twitter.com/QPKtqO17u0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 28, 2021