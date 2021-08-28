Frontrunner emerges to trade Texans for Deshaun Watson

According to reports, a frontrunner has emerged to trade for Deshaun Watson.

Dov Kleiman is reporting that the Miami Dolphins are now the favorite to trade for Watson. He notes that the Eagles, Panthers, and Broncos were also interested.

