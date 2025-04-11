Frozen Four 2025: Western Michigan Hockey Reaches First NCAA Title Game in Double OT Thriller

Western Michigan hockey is headed to the national championship game for the first time in school history after a dramatic 3-2 double overtime win over Denver in the 2025 Frozen Four.

What a ride it’s been for the Western Michigan Broncos.

From capturing their first-ever conference championship just a few weeks ago — also in double overtime against Denver — to making their debut at the Frozen Four, WMU hockey is officially in uncharted, unforgettable territory.

And now? They’re one win away from a national championship.

Western Michigan Hockey Frozen Four

Owen Michaels Plays Hero (Again)

In an absolutely wild semifinal showdown, the Broncos took down the Denver Pioneers 3-2 in double overtime Thursday night at the Enterprise Center. The game-winner came just 26 seconds into the second OT, when sophomore forward Owen Michaels sniped a wrist shot past Denver goalie Matt Davis. It was his second goal of the night — and easily the biggest of his career.

The Broncos poured over the boards in celebration, fully aware of the history they just made.

National Title Bound

With the win, WMU advances to its first NCAA national championship game in program history. Awaiting them in Saturday’s finale? None other than Boston University, a powerhouse looking for its sixth national title and first since 2009.

BU earned their spot by taking down Penn State 3-1 in Thursday’s second semifinal.

But don’t count the Broncos out. They’ve defied expectations all season long — and if there’s anything we’ve learned about this squad, it’s that they thrive when the pressure is at its highest.

Championship Game Details:
📅 Saturday, April 12
🕢 7:30 p.m. ET
📺 ESPN2
🏆 Western Michigan vs. Boston University

