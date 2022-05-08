Frustrated Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch speaks to media following loss to Astros

Heading into the 2022 season, there were plenty of people who believed the Detroit Tigers would not only win over 80 games but that they could challenge for a wild card spot.

Well, if either of those things is going to happen, the Tigers had better get things turned around quickly as they are now 8-19 on the season following a 4-game sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros.

Manager A.J. Hinch of the Detroit Tigers talks with reporters before… Manager A.J. Hinch of the Detroit Tigers talks with reporters before playing the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on May 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Get premium, high resolution news photos at Getty Images

Following Sunday’s 5-0 loss, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch confirmed that he and his team are frustrated with how things have gone so far this season and that it “starts with one day” if they want to turn things around.

“If you are talking about this game, we got one hit and a couple of walks,” Hinch said. “We didn’t do enough to win. They drew more walks (six) than hits (five) but had the one big swing on a mis-located pitch. Clearly we’re frustrated. Clearly it’s the same struggle. But it is what it is.

“We have to play better.”

Manager A.J. Hinch of the Detroit Tigers looks on during the game… Manager A.J. Hinch of the Detroit Tigers looks on during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Get premium, high resolution news photos at Getty Images

“We need to play better,” Hinch said. “We’re going to go home and we need to fix this over the long haul. But it starts with one game. We have not played a really good, clean game where we’ve come out on top in a while.

“This was a terrible series. We’re not playing well consistently. There have been flashes that it’s going to get better but we’ve got to put it together if we want to win a game.”

Nation, do you think the Tigers will be able to get this turned around, or is this just who they are?

Bally Sports Detroit on Twitter: “We hear from manager A.J. HInch after his Tigers suffer a four-game sweep at the hands of the Astros. #Leinenkugels pic.twitter.com/k3J6JSD32U / Twitter” We hear from manager A.J. HInch after his Tigers suffer a four-game sweep at the hands of the Astros. #Leinenkugels pic.twitter.com/k3J6JSD32U

