Frustrated Eric Haase says “Baseball is so stupid” following Detroit Tigers’ loss

The Detroit Tigers suffered another defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, losing 2-1 in 10 innings. Tigers catcher Eric Haase expressed his frustration with the game of baseball after the loss, stating that “Baseball is so stupid” and that the Tigers hit the ball well but were unable to convert their chances. Despite the Tigers hitting the crap out of the ball, including eight with exit velocities of over 100 mph (according to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News), they were unable to capitalize on their scoring opportunities, leaving 13 runners on base and going 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. The Orioles ended up scoring the winning run on a wild pitch in the 10th inning, sealing the Tigers' fourth consecutive loss.

Following the game, Haase, who was clearly dejected, spoke to reporters about the tough loss, and how the Tigers could have won the series had a couple of balls dropped for hits.

“Baseball is so stupid,” he said. “It’s unbelievable.”

“They say it’s going to even out,” Haase said. “But on a day like today, you start to wonder. We barreled like 15 baseballs. I don’t know what else to do. We could have easily won the series playing the exact same baseball with just two more balls falling.”

Bottom Line – The Tigers need to regroup quickly

Sunday's loss for the Tigers was certainly a frustrating one to watch, as they hit the ball well but were unable to convert their chances. Haase's comments following the game show how frustrated he is, and the mental challenges that players face when things aren't going their way. That being said, the Tigers will need to regroup quickly if they hope to turn their recent run of poor form around and get back to winning ways.