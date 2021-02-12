Frustration growing for Red Wings, who lose again despite playing well

Sharing is caring!

Once again, the Detroit Red Wings had to swallow a frustrating loss despite playing well.

The Nashville Predators converted on a turnover by forward Mattias Brome and tallied the winning goal against Detroit with 59 seconds remaining in regulation, sending Detroit to their 10th loss of the 2020-21 season.

For Detroit, it was “tough” to lose yet again despite playing well enough to earn points in the standings.

“It’s a tough one to swallow,” alternate captain Frans Nielsen said. “I think since the second game down in Tampa, we have been competing really, really hard out there and playing some good hockey, and we haven’t really been getting results. But as tough as it is right now, we have to realize that we are doing the right things out there and keep our heads up and keep going.”

“It was a tough one,” Dylan Larkin said. “It’s simple hockey — we didn’t get the puck out at our blue line. It was a tough pill to swallow.

“We moved the puck well, we moved our feet, Mo was really good. He was moving his feet and making a lot of plays. We got out of our zone pretty well and we got great goaltending. We were in there. We were right there.”

Perhaps the most frustrating portion of the setback was the struggling powerplay unit, which failed to convert on four chances on the night. That’s 23 consecutive powerplay chances that the team has been unable to score on.

However, the players remain confident that they’ll soon be rewarded.

“I know we are not getting results, but we are kind of finding our identity, the way we have to work on a daily basis,” Nielsen said. “If we can keep finding ways to do this and play this hard, we are going to get results.”

